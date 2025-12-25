Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox