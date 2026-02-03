CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.