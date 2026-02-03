CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Inspira H1UMAN: AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution. built by Inspira Enterprise. Core capabilities include AI-powered workflow automation, Day-to-day security task execution, Integration with Cyber Fusion Centers..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.