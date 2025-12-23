Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyberXTron. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling cloud and third-party integrations will get the most from CyberXTron ShadowSpot, particularly those struggling to map what they actually own before they can secure it. The platform excels at the early stages of NIST CSF 2.0 Asset Management and Continuous Monitoring, automating discovery across network, cloud, and web application layers with ML-driven risk scoring that surfaces exploitable assets first. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery capabilities; ShadowSpot is built for visibility and prioritization, not remediation orchestration or post-breach analysis.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CyberXTron ShadowSpot vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot differentiates with Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is developed by CyberXTron. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox