Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

ZeroFox Brand Protection: Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Monitors 180+ platforms including social media, marketplaces, forums, and dark web, AI-powered detection using image recognition, NLP, and behavioral analytics, Detects fake profiles, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.