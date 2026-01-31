Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. DataGrail Privacy Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by DataGrail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Privacy and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need DataGrail Privacy Platform because its AI-powered data discovery actually finds shadow SaaS and unmanaged data stores that manual audits miss, then automates the operational grind of DSARs and consent workflows. The platform maps 2,400+ integrations and covers ID.AM and PR.DS functions effectively, meaning you'll see what data you have and prove you're managing it. Skip this if your organization treats privacy as a checkbox exercise rather than an operational capability; DataGrail assumes you'll act on what it finds.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) vs DataGrail Privacy Platform for your data privacy needs.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox