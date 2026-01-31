Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..

DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.