BARR Privacy Assessments is a commercial data privacy tool by BARR Advisory. Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations building privacy programs from scratch will get the most from BARR Privacy Assessments because the vendor maps your actual data flows before telling you what to fix, not the reverse. The cross-framework control mapping across GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft DPR means you're not running four separate compliance projects; one assessment surfaces overlapping requirements and reduces redundant controls. Skip this if your team already has mature data inventory and privacy governance in place; you'll be paying for foundational work you've already done.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR)
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
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Common questions about comparing BARR Privacy Assessments vs Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) for your data privacy needs.
BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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