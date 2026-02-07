Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.