Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find RiskXchange Attack Surface Management's continuous external discovery worthwhile, particularly those managing sprawling cloud footprints across multiple regions. The platform's 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts and automated asset enumeration directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations struggle with, and the breach monitoring feeds mean you catch credential leaks before attackers use them. Skip this if your primary need is remediation orchestration or patching integration; RiskXchange surfaces the problem and guides response, but stops short of closing the loop with your ticketing system.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs RiskXchange Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and RiskXchange Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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