Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.