Teams managing multiple IETF policy frameworks across hybrid infrastructure should use CustomProcessor if your bottleneck is policy authoring speed and consistency; the free pricing means you can pilot it without procurement drag. The interface cuts policy creation time significantly compared to writing IETF configs in text editors, and it handles standard framework mappings without requiring custom scripting. Skip this if you need policy enforcement at runtime or cross-platform compliance scanning; CustomProcessor is authoring and management only, leaving enforcement to your existing infrastructure.

FireMon Policy Workbench

Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing multi-vendor firewall estates will find FireMon Policy Workbench essential for reducing policy sprawl before it becomes a compliance liability. The platform validates policies against PCI DSS, NIST, and DORA frameworks during design rather than after deployment, which means fewer audit findings and faster change cycles; combined with ITSM integration, this addresses the GV.PO and PR.PS gaps most organizations ignore until a breach forces remediation. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or standardized on a single vendor's management suite; the value scales with complexity.