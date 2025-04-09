Impart LLM Security

Teams deploying internal LLM applications without visibility into what models are running or how they're being used should start with Impart LLM Security; automatic model discovery and prompt injection detection address the asymmetry where developers move faster than security can audit. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM strongly, meaning you get asset visibility and continuous monitoring without needing to retrofit logging into every LLM integration. Skip this if your organization hasn't shipped LLM features to production yet or if you need data loss prevention tools that also handle traditional SaaS applications; Impart's focus is narrow by design.