CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.