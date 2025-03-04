Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. ZeroFox Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Security teams protecting brand reputation and executive visibility across social media and the broader internet will get the most from ZeroFox Protection, which monitors 180+ platforms and catches impersonation and deepfakes that traditional perimeter tools completely miss. The automated takedown capability through its Global Disruption Network means threats disappear without waiting for manual coordination with platforms. Skip this if your priority is internal asset discovery or endpoint protection; ZeroFox is external-only and won't help you map what's running inside your network.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs ZeroFox Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. ZeroFox Protection differentiates with Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. ZeroFox Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and ZeroFox Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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