CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.