CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Flare Identity Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.