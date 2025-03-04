Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Flare Identity Exposure Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Flare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Flare Identity Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing credential sprawl across development and cloud infrastructure need Flare Identity Exposure Management because it actually remediates exposed credentials instead of just alerting on them; the Entra ID integration means stolen passwords get rotated automatically, not left in the dark web indefinitely. Dark web monitoring alone is table stakes, but its stealer log analysis and API key detection on GitHub repositories catches the exposures that matter before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your organization has minimal cloud adoption or doesn't run Microsoft identity infrastructure; the strongest ROI sits with teams already managing Entra ID at scale.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Flare Identity Exposure Management for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Flare Identity Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Flare Identity Exposure Management differentiates with Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Flare Identity Exposure Management is developed by Flare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Flare Identity Exposure Management serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox