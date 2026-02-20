Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.