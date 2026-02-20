Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Hush is a commercial data privacy tool by Hush. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Private equity firms managing portfolio company acquisitions need Hush because it automates the discovery and removal of personal data across targets before deal close, eliminating the manual audit work that kills deal timelines. The platform monitors continuously for re-exposed data post-removal and operates entirely in the background, requiring zero user action from portfolio company staff. This is built for mid-market to enterprise PE operations; smaller firms or those needing broader data governance controls beyond removal will find the scope too narrow.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.
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Common questions about comparing Cryptomage Cyber Eye vs Hush for your data privacy needs.
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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