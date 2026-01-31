C2Sec Product is a commercial data privacy tool by C2SEC. Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered privacy logs will find real value in C2Sec Product's centralized compliance monitoring, which collapses manual audit work into a dashboard that actually tracks what's happening across your data estate. The tool's strength in NIST's GV.OC and PR.DS functions means you get both organizational context and working visibility into data handling, not just checkboxes for regulators. Skip this if your privacy stack already includes a dedicated DLP tool; C2Sec shines on the monitoring side, not prevention, so you'll still need controls upstream.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
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Common questions about comparing C2Sec Product vs Cryptomage Cyber Eye for your data privacy needs.
C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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