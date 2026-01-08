360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs Cryptomage Cyber Eye for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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