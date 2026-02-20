Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing Cryptomage Cyber Eye vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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