Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.