Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. DataGrail Privacy Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by DataGrail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Privacy and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need DataGrail Privacy Platform because its AI-powered data discovery actually finds shadow SaaS and unmanaged data stores that manual audits miss, then automates the operational grind of DSARs and consent workflows. The platform maps 2,400+ integrations and covers ID.AM and PR.DS functions effectively, meaning you'll see what data you have and prove you're managing it. Skip this if your organization treats privacy as a checkbox exercise rather than an operational capability; DataGrail assumes you'll act on what it finds.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
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Common questions about comparing Cryptomage Cyber Eye vs DataGrail Privacy Platform for your data privacy needs.
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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