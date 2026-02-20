Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.