Enterprise security teams protecting AI workloads from prompt injection and model poisoning should start here; CrowdStrike Secure AI covers the full attack surface,models, agents, data, and prompts,where most point solutions pick one. The platform maps across ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risk), PR.DS (securing training data and outputs), and DE.CM (detecting anomalies in model behavior), which is where the real gaps exist in most AI security stacks. Skip this if your organization is still securing traditional applications first; you need AI systems in production for this to justify the spend.

DTEX AI Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.