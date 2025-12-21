CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response

Enterprise security teams managing generative AI deployments at scale need Falcon AI Detection and Response to stop threats targeting models, agents, and prompts before they reach production. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 detect and respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis of AI-specific attack surfaces that traditional EDR misses. This is not the tool for organizations still in early AI experimentation phases or those needing protection for third-party AI services you don't control; Falcon assumes you own the infrastructure running your models.