Short answer

Enterprise and mid-market security teams should pick CrowdStrike Endpoint Security if you need detection and response speed that actually reduces dwell time; Charlotte AI automates triage and investigation at scale, which is where most teams hemorrhage hours. The platform achieved 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations and handles cross-domain visibility through Falcon integration, meaning you're not stitching together point products. The single lightweight sensor across Windows, Mac, and Linux does matter for deployment friction. Skip this if you're primarily hunting for gaps in platform security hardening or need deep incident recovery workflows; CrowdStrike prioritizes DE.CM and DE.AE over RS.MI, which means it excels at finding and analyzing threats but offers less automation once containment decisions are made. Security teams building internal threat intelligence workflows on a budget should start with FireEye IOCs; the Apache 2.0 license means you own the data outright and can integrate it directly into your detection pipelines without licensing friction. The 473 GitHub stars reflect active community validation, and the free model lets you baseline detection quality before committing to paid feeds. Skip this if your team lacks engineering resources to parse and operationalize raw IOCs,you'll want managed threat intelligence platforms that do the correlation and contextualization work for you.