CrowdSec Security Stack

Teams running containerized or cloud infrastructure on tight budgets should start with CrowdSec Security Stack; the crowd-sourced threat intelligence network processes 12 million signals daily, letting you block malicious IPs minutes after they're flagged by other deployments rather than waiting for your own logs to reveal the pattern. GDPR-compliant local analysis and native Kubernetes support make it genuinely deployable without security review friction. This is not for organizations that need centralized visibility across 50+ geographically distributed on-premises data centers; CrowdSec's strength is in detecting known-bad actors fast, not in hunting novel threats within your own traffic.