CrowdSec is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. CrowdSec Security Stack is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by CrowdSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running distributed infrastructure who want detection teeth without licensing costs should deploy CrowdSec; its community-fed threat intelligence model means you're blocking IPs and attack patterns identified across thousands of contributors, not just your own logs. The free tier runs production-grade behavioral analysis on system logs with 12,800 GitHub stars backing active maintenance and real-world validation. Skip this if you need centralized log aggregation, SIEM integration, or response automation; CrowdSec is detection-first and assumes you own your logging pipeline already.
Teams running containerized or cloud infrastructure on tight budgets should start with CrowdSec Security Stack; the crowd-sourced threat intelligence network processes 12 million signals daily, letting you block malicious IPs minutes after they're flagged by other deployments rather than waiting for your own logs to reveal the pattern. GDPR-compliant local analysis and native Kubernetes support make it genuinely deployable without security review friction. This is not for organizations that need centralized visibility across 50+ geographically distributed on-premises data centers; CrowdSec's strength is in detecting known-bad actors fast, not in hunting novel threats within your own traffic.
CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence.
Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security.
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Common questions about comparing CrowdSec vs CrowdSec Security Stack for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
CrowdSec: CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence..
CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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