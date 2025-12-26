Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..

Sn1per Sn1per: Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning. built by Sn1perSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.