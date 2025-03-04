Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Criminal IP Security Scanning Service for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Criminal IP Security Scanning Service serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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