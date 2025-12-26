Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..

Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.