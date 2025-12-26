Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Evolve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate what's actually exploitable on their external perimeter should use Evolve Security Attack Surface Management. The combination of daily automated discovery with quarterly manual pentesting from offensive SOC analysts cuts through false positives and shadow IT that traditional EASM tools miss, addressing the gaps between ID.AM asset mapping and ID.RA risk assessment that most teams never close. Skip this if you need continuous real-time exploit validation across thousands of assets; Evolve's four annual pentests work best for organizations where quarterly risk cycles match business rhythm.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Evolve Security Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Evolve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Evolve Security Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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