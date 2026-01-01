Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.