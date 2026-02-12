Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Credo AI is a commercial ai governance tool by Credo AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing AI deployment at scale should adopt Credo AI to operationalize AI governance before risk spirals into compliance failures. The platform's AI Registry and Policy Intelligence deliver what most organizations lack: systematic cataloging of AI initiatives tied to regulatory requirements and measurable control coverage across ID.RA (Risk Assessment) and GV.PO (Policy) functions. Skip this if your AI footprint is nascent or contained to a single line of business; Credo AI's value compounds with organizational complexity, not in lean environments.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Credo AI for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Credo AI differentiates with AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Credo AI is developed by Credo AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Credo AI serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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