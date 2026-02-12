AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.