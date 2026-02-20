Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cranium AI Governance Platform is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial mlsecops tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cranium AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI systems at scale need Cranium AI Governance Platform because it's the only tool that combines shadow AI discovery with automated red teaming against your own agents in a single workflow. The platform covers NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act compliance scoring out of the box, and its agent-based Arena testing means you're not waiting on manual penetration testers to validate AI safety before production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than five active AI deployments or lacks the security ops maturity to act on continuous compliance findings; Cranium assumes you're already running AI in production and need systematic visibility, not a starting point for AI strategy.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Governance Platform vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cranium AI Governance Platform differentiates with Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™). Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
Cranium AI Governance Platform is developed by Cranium. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cranium AI Governance Platform and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools, both cover Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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