Cranium AI Governance Platform is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. KELA AiFort is a commercial mlsecops tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI systems at scale need Cranium AI Governance Platform because it's the only tool that combines shadow AI discovery with automated red teaming against your own agents in a single workflow. The platform covers NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act compliance scoring out of the box, and its agent-based Arena testing means you're not waiting on manual penetration testers to validate AI safety before production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than five active AI deployments or lacks the security ops maturity to act on continuous compliance findings; Cranium assumes you're already running AI in production and need systematic visibility, not a starting point for AI strategy.
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Governance Platform vs KELA AiFort for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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