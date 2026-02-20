Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.