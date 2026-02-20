Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..

Cybermerc Aushield Protect: Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection. built by Cybermerc. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Ransomware protection, Intellectual property theft protection, Personal identifiable information protection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.