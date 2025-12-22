Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Parasoft Security for Rust is a free static application security testing tool by Parasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Rust teams building systems where memory safety is a given but API misuse and injection flaws are still live risks should use Parasoft Security for Rust; it catches OWASP Top 10 violations at commit time before they reach staging. The free tier removes cost friction for adoption, and the policy dashboards let you actually track whether developers are fixing findings rather than ignoring them. Skip this if you need cross-language scanning or if your Rust codebase is small enough that Clippy's built-in checks already catch your threat model.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Parasoft Security for Rust for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Parasoft Security for Rust differentiates with OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Parasoft Security for Rust is developed by Parasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Parasoft Security for Rust serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while Parasoft Security for Rust is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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