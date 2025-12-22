Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.