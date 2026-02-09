Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

CrowdStrike Secure AI: AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.