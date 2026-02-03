Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to locate and classify unmanaged assets across code repositories and cloud environments should use Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt to eliminate blind spots before they become incidents. The tool's continuous tracking of CI/CD and multi-cloud platforms directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, turning fragmented asset data into prioritized risk lists tied to business context like data sensitivity and internet exposure. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation workflow automation; Start Left stops at inventory and risk scoring.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt differentiates with Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery integrates with Active Directory, Entra ID. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt integrates with DevOps CI/CD tools, Cloud platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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