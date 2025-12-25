AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.