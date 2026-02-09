Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Oso is a commercial ai model security tool by Oso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and AI teams deploying agents on regulated datasets will see immediate value in Confidential Agents' hardware-level encryption during inference, which eliminates the typical choice between data utility and privacy. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA controls with cryptographic verification built in, meaning you get attestable proof of data isolation rather than policy assertions. Skip this if your use case is consumer-scale or doesn't involve cross-organizational data sharing; the operational overhead and pricing model assume you're solving a specific high-stakes problem, not running commodity AI workloads.
Teams deploying AI coding agents at scale need visibility into what those models are actually doing, and Oso is built specifically for that job rather than retrofitting general security tools. It covers the full cycle: PR.AA controls around agent access, DE.CM continuous monitoring of agent behavior, and RS.AN incident analysis when things go wrong. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or single-use; Oso assumes you're running agents in production where audit trails and control enforcement matter.
Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents vs Oso for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..
Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents is developed by OPAQUE. Oso is developed by Oso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents and Oso serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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