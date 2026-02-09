Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..

Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.