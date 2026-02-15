Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Oso is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Oso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale. Teams deploying AI coding agents at scale need visibility into what those models are actually doing, and Oso is built specifically for that job rather than retrofitting general security tools. It covers the full cycle: PR.AA controls around agent access, DE.CM continuous monitoring of agent behavior, and RS.AN incident analysis when things go wrong. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or single-use; Oso assumes you're running agents in production where audit trails and control enforcement matter.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Teams deploying AI coding agents at scale need visibility into what those models are actually doing, and Oso is built specifically for that job rather than retrofitting general security tools. It covers the full cycle: PR.AA controls around agent access, DE.CM continuous monitoring of agent behavior, and RS.AN incident analysis when things go wrong. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or single-use; Oso assumes you're running agents in production where audit trails and control enforcement matter.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Oso for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso. Core capabilities include Policy-based authorization engine, Role-based access control (RBAC), Relationship-based access control (ReBAC)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Oso differentiates with Policy-based authorization engine, Role-based access control (RBAC), Relationship-based access control (ReBAC).
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Oso is developed by Oso. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Agent Monitoring and Oso serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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