Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso. Core capabilities include Policy-based authorization engine, Role-based access control (RBAC), Relationship-based access control (ReBAC)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.