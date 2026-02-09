Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Witness AI for Employees is a commercial ai model security tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with shadow AI sprawl should start here; Witness AI for Employees maps employee LLM usage across your org and blocks prompt injection and jailbreak attempts before they become incidents. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across the NIST CSF 2.0 framework, meaning you get real asset discovery of AI tools plus enforced access controls tied to actual policy, not just detection logs. Skip this if your org hasn't yet standardized on which AI tools employees can use; you'll need that baseline before Witness can protect it.
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents for RAG vs Witness AI for Employees for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents for RAG differentiates with Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents. Witness AI for Employees differentiates with Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks.
Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. Witness AI for Employees is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents for RAG and Witness AI for Employees serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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