Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and AI teams deploying agents on regulated datasets will see immediate value in Confidential Agents' hardware-level encryption during inference, which eliminates the typical choice between data utility and privacy. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA controls with cryptographic verification built in, meaning you get attestable proof of data isolation rather than policy assertions. Skip this if your use case is consumer-scale or doesn't involve cross-organizational data sharing; the operational overhead and pricing model assume you're solving a specific high-stakes problem, not running commodity AI workloads.
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents vs Confidential Agents for RAG for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents differentiates with Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification. Confidential Agents for RAG differentiates with Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents.
Confidential Agents is developed by OPAQUE. Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents and Confidential Agents for RAG serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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