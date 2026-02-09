Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Oso is a commercial ai model security tool by Oso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Teams deploying AI coding agents at scale need visibility into what those models are actually doing, and Oso is built specifically for that job rather than retrofitting general security tools. It covers the full cycle: PR.AA controls around agent access, DE.CM continuous monitoring of agent behavior, and RS.AN incident analysis when things go wrong. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or single-use; Oso assumes you're running agents in production where audit trails and control enforcement matter.
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents for RAG vs Oso for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
Oso: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents. built by Oso..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. Oso is developed by Oso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents for RAG and Oso serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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