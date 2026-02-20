Compass IT Policy Templates is a commercial policy management tool by Compass IT Compliance. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms will get the fastest path to a defensible policy foundation with Compass IT Policy Templates, since you get 33 pre-written templates mapped to specific regulations rather than starting from a blank document or wrestling with generic frameworks. The templates directly address NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, GV.PO and GV.OC, which means your policies arrive already aligned to control expectations before customization. Skip this if your organization has mature policy documentation in place or needs deep workflow automation to enforce those policies; Compass handles the writing, not the enforcement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing Compass IT Policy Templates vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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