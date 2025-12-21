Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.

Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions

Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for its automated malware remediation; you get daily scanning with removal built in, not just alerts you have to action manually. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities through its WAF and includes DDoS protection across 44+ global data centers, so you're not buying point solutions. The honest constraint is detection-heavy architecture with weaker incident recovery capabilities; if you need sophisticated post-breach forensics or extended threat hunting, you'll layer in separate tools.