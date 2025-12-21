Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Comodo Website Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Comodo. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by sectigo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for its automated malware remediation; you get daily scanning with removal built in, not just alerts you have to action manually. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities through its WAF and includes DDoS protection across 44+ global data centers, so you're not buying point solutions. The honest constraint is detection-heavy architecture with weaker incident recovery capabilities; if you need sophisticated post-breach forensics or extended threat hunting, you'll layer in separate tools.
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection
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Common questions about comparing Comodo Website Security vs Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions: Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Comodo Website Security differentiates with Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions differentiates with Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection.
Comodo Website Security is developed by Comodo. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is developed by sectigo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Comodo Website Security and Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, SQL Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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