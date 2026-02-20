Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..

Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.