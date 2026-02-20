Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in untracked external assets will see immediate value in Coinnect Platform's AI-driven footprint mapping and lookalike domain detection, which catches exposure that internal tools consistently miss. The platform maps subdomains, cloud infrastructure, and third-party IT dependencies in real time while monitoring for credential leaks, addressing the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps that plague most organizations. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or incident response automation; Coinnect is external-surface-only and leans hard on threat prioritization over remediation workflow.
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unvalidated internet-facing assets should run Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management first; its penetration tester verification step actually separates signal from noise instead of leaving you with alert fatigue. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get real asset inventory tied to continuous monitoring rather than point-in-time scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly,a tool that surfaces exposures faster than you can remediate them creates false confidence rather than reducing risk.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect Platform vs Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect Platform differentiates with Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis.
Coinnect Platform is developed by Coinnect. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect Platform and Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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