Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.