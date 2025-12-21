Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.