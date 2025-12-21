Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unvalidated internet-facing assets should run Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management first; its penetration tester verification step actually separates signal from noise instead of leaving you with alert fatigue. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get real asset inventory tied to continuous monitoring rather than point-in-time scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly,a tool that surfaces exposures faster than you can remediate them creates false confidence rather than reducing risk.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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