Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by QuimeraX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will get immediate value from QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0 stack, meaning it identifies forgotten assets and keeps watching them without manual effort. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or lacks the security operations maturity to act on continuous monitoring alerts; a small team will struggle to keep pace with the discovery volume QuimeraX surfaces.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities. built by QuimeraX. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is developed by QuimeraX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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