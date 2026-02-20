Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities. built by QuimeraX. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.