Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.