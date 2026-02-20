Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Coinnect EASM Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Coinnect EASM Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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