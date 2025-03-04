Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cofense Phishing Remediation is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Cofense. ID Agent Graphus is a commercial email security platforms tool by ID Agent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing alerts will benefit most from Cofense Phishing Remediation because it automates the triage and removal work that usually lands on overwhelmed SOCs. The platform covers DE.AE and RS.MA strongly,it detects post-perimeter threats, validates them through expert analysis, and executes remediation without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training as a primary function; Cofense includes reporting capabilities and training content, but those aren't the core strength. Security teams at startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will find ID Agent Graphus worth the deployment because its TrustGraph AI catches social engineering attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss, and the one-click reporting loop turns employees into a second detection layer rather than just targets. The API-based deployment means no email rerouting complexity, which matters for resource-constrained teams. Skip this if your organization needs advanced post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; Graphus prioritizes detection and quarantine over incident response depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing alerts will benefit most from Cofense Phishing Remediation because it automates the triage and removal work that usually lands on overwhelmed SOCs. The platform covers DE.AE and RS.MA strongly,it detects post-perimeter threats, validates them through expert analysis, and executes remediation without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training as a primary function; Cofense includes reporting capabilities and training content, but those aren't the core strength.
Security teams at startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will find ID Agent Graphus worth the deployment because its TrustGraph AI catches social engineering attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss, and the one-click reporting loop turns employees into a second detection layer rather than just targets. The API-based deployment means no email rerouting complexity, which matters for resource-constrained teams. Skip this if your organization needs advanced post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; Graphus prioritizes detection and quarantine over incident response depth.
Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform
AI-powered anti-phishing platform for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace.
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Common questions about comparing Cofense Phishing Remediation vs ID Agent Graphus for your anti-phishing needs.
Cofense Phishing Remediation: Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform. built by Cofense. Core capabilities include Post-perimeter phishing detection, AI-based threat detection with expert validation, Employee phishing reporting button..
ID Agent Graphus: AI-powered anti-phishing platform for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include AI-based detection and quarantine of malicious emails via TrustGraph patented technology, EmployeeShield interactive email warning banners with one-click phishing reporting or safe-marking, Phish911 user phishing reporting mechanism for IT review..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cofense Phishing Remediation differentiates with Post-perimeter phishing detection, AI-based threat detection with expert validation, Employee phishing reporting button. ID Agent Graphus differentiates with AI-based detection and quarantine of malicious emails via TrustGraph patented technology, EmployeeShield interactive email warning banners with one-click phishing reporting or safe-marking, Phish911 user phishing reporting mechanism for IT review.
Cofense Phishing Remediation is developed by Cofense. ID Agent Graphus is developed by ID Agent. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Cofense Phishing Remediation and ID Agent Graphus serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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