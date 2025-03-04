Cofense Phishing Remediation is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Cofense . ID Agent Graphus is a commercial email security platforms tool by ID Agent . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing alerts will benefit most from Cofense Phishing Remediation because it automates the triage and removal work that usually lands on overwhelmed SOCs. The platform covers DE.AE and RS.MA strongly,it detects post-perimeter threats, validates them through expert analysis, and executes remediation without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training as a primary function; Cofense includes reporting capabilities and training content, but those aren't the core strength. Security teams at startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will find ID Agent Graphus worth the deployment because its TrustGraph AI catches social engineering attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss, and the one-click reporting loop turns employees into a second detection layer rather than just targets. The API-based deployment means no email rerouting complexity, which matters for resource-constrained teams. Skip this if your organization needs advanced post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; Graphus prioritizes detection and quarantine over incident response depth.